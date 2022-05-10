Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Youngstown

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold Monday at Rite Aid, located at 214 Lockport Street in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York this week.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold Monday at Rite Aid, located at 214 Lockport Street in Youngstown.

The winning ticket is worth $19,303.50 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.