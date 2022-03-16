x
Taco Bell and KFC to open in North Tonawanda

The Taco Bell and KFC restaurants will be built on a 1.5-acre portion of the property that houses Walmart Supercenter.
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda/Wheatfield area is in line for two fast-food restaurants this summer.

The Taco Bell and KFC restaurants will be built on a 1.5-acre portion of the property that houses Walmart Supercenter, which is accessible from Niagara Falls Boulevard or Wurlitzer Drive off Erie Avenue.

Walmart opened in 2013 on the 23-acre property at 866 Niagara Falls Blvd., former site of Melody Fair performing arts center.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

