BUFFALO, NY - We are the station that holds people in power accountable and we're continuing to question city leaders about progress in fixing up city streets. This past winter put a beating on many local roadways.

Joe Dejac lives at the corner of Perry and Red Jacket Streets in the Old First Ward. Red Jacket has been rated by city engineers as one of the worst streets in the city.

"It is what it is - I don't take that street, I go down the opposite street of Red Jacket, take Perry Street down. I ride a motorcycle and it's too bumpy for a motorcycle, too many potholes," he said.

On a scale of one to 10 , with 10 being the best, Red Jacket gets a two - by definition the road is "impassible by car." Don't take that literally.

The ratings definitions according to city engineer Mike Finn are set by the state and are outdated - still the street is very bumpy and falling apart.

"It's always been forgotten," Dejac said, "I've been here 25 years and they never did nothing to it."

Red Jacket is on the city's paving schedule which launched earlier this week.

"Our goal is to do the worst streets first," Mayor Byron Brown said, as crews worked on Arden Avenue on the city's eastside, a street that has a rating of 5, which by city standards is fair condition.

So, when are the worst streets like Red Jacket going to get done?

2 On Your Side talked with Finn Wednesday by phone, who told us the city balances many factors from the street's rating, to 311 complaints, to utility projects in neighborhoods - to find out which roads get done first. Finn says every street on the city's list will get done by Halloween, that includes Red Jacket.

"I'm very optimistic on what's going to happen because if you say something you should stand up and do it," Dejac said.

We also found other streets in very poor shape across the city not on the paving list, such as 7th Street near downtown Buffalo and Wilson Street on the eastside.

"Even though the list has been published we try to do more streets. We will continue to seek additional federal and state funding," Brown said.

The city says at the end of the paving season, more than 100 streets will be repaved at a cost of $35 million.

