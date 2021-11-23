T. Boutique moves to larger store space

The Hamburg business last month moved down the street from a 250-square-foot spot in the Cobblestone Suites to 2,000 square feet at 219 Buffalo St.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — From events and fulfilling online orders to increasing inventory, more store space makes sense for T. Boutique.

The Hamburg business last month moved down the street from a 250-square-foot spot in the Cobblestone Suites to 2,000 square feet at 219 Buffalo St. Owner Taylor Balbierz, a Hamburg native, wanted to keep her boutique in the village because of how supportive the community has been.

T. Boutique launched in 2016 as an e-commerce business, participated in pop-up events and opened its first store space in 2017. The shop saw business increase 25% in 2020 compared to the year prior, and online sales soared by more than 1,000%, Balbierz said.