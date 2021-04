Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says the Erie County Auto Bureau is not able to process any transactions at this time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you had an appointment at any of the Erie County Auto Bureau offices, keep an eye on your email.

That's because there is currently a system outage at the DMV and the offices are not able to process any transactions at this time.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says anyone with a Thursday appointment should check their email for services updates or to reschedule.