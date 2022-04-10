Sysco union workers on strike in Buffalo

The Sysco trucks we see carry much of the food for local restaurants, hospitals and schools. Their truck drivers and warehouse workers in WNY are on the picket line.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The truck drivers and warehouse workers for Sysco, a major food distributor, are on strike. The striking workers are members of Teamsters Local 317. They can be seen marching on Transit Road near Sysco offices.

They have not had a contract in over five weeks.

Workers tell 2 On Your Side, they are striking over unfair labor practices, and unresolved grievances and they want a fair contract.

Replacement workers are now delivering food for businesses.

"Sysco is only operating at about 50% capacity right now and their main priority are those huge contracts with hospitals and nursing homes and schools," said Nick Doty, a truck driver, and union representative.

Sysco delivers to most restaurants, nursing homes, schools, pizzerias, and other locations with food.

Doty said he is "frustrated to no end."

He watched a third party deliver a truckload of frozen bread to several restaurants that are local in the middle of the Walden Galleria parking lot on Tuesday morning.

"They had frozen bread put into their own personal vehicles, U-Haul trailers and trucks, pick-up trucks, he said, "that's unethical, you're bringing frozen food and cooler food and you're driving it in a non-refrigerated vehicle to resell.

A meeting with the Teamsters president is set for Wednesday in Washington.