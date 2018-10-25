BUFFALO, NY - A tech company located in Cheektowaga showed off a big new expansion Thursday.

Synergy IT Solutions says it has doubled the size of its network operating center on Sonwil Drive, which will allow the company to increase its workforce by 15-percent by the end of next year.

The IT company helps customers with things like remote monitoring, data protection, and help desk services.

"It gives us a level of service that sets us apart from our competition," says Senior Systems Engineer Lynne Caputi. "And really the growth and the expansion here is to accommodate that service center, and give all of us here a really showplace to work."

The added jobs are expected to be for analysts, technicians, and engineers.

