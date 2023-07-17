Swimming pool rental app causes concern for Erie County officials

Swimming pool rental apps, such as Swimply, are discouraged by Erie County officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer weather calls for cooling off in pools, ponds, lakes and streams, but swimming can bring risks, such as drowning or injury.

Erie County officials shared their concerns for those choosing to use apps, such as Swimply, for pool rental from private owners

Swimply is a rental pool app where people can book with a property owner to use their indoor or outdoor pool or hot tub at an hourly rate.

“Staying cool and staying safe should go hand-in-hand in the summer,” said Dr. Gale Burstein. “If you are considering offering your pool for rent, or renting an uninspected pool, we urge you to reconsider. The safety and liability risks are not worth the benefits. There are safe public pool options, spray parks, beaches and other places to swim and enjoy the cool water.”

“Property owners who rent their pools to the public are putting those swimmers at risk,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “And residents who choose to rent these private pools are putting themselves and their guests at risk, too. The last thing we want to see is a catastrophic injury or drowning related to one of these unregulated, potentially unsafe swimming pools.”

Health officials encourage people to seek out public pools because public swimming pool operators are required to comply with certain sanitary, maintenance and supervision guidelines.

Private pools that aren't property treated or disinfected could lead to disease transmission or chemical reactions, they said.

The Erie County Department of Health public health employs sanitarians to check public swimming pools, including issuing permits and periodically inspecting facilities, where private pools are not inspected.

Individuals who rent out their privately owned swimming pool to the public without a permit are violating the state's sanitary code and putting themselves at risk of penalties/fines said Poloncarz.

New York State allows penalties of up to $2,000 per violation. Complaints about swimming pools operating without a permit can be sent to the Erie County Department of Health Division of Environmental Health at (716) 961-6800.

Property owners who would like more information about obtaining a public swimming pool permit can call (716) 961-6800 or visit www3.erie.gov

The New York State Department of Health has these recommendations for swimmers to avoid illness: ·