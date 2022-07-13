Lifeguard rescues swimmer at Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center

Officials say a senior lifeguard at the aquatic center rescued the swimmer from the shallow end of the pool.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A swimmer at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center was rescued from the pool by a lifeguard on Tuesday.

Officials say a senior lifeguard at the aquatic center rescued the swimmer from the shallow end of the pool.

With the assistance of the Aquatic and Fitness Center Director, they performed CPR on the swimmer and were able to revive them.

Town of Tonawanda Paramedics arrived on scene and took the swimmer to a nearby hospital.