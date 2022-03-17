Maple Weekend makes a sweet return

Merle Maple is one of the dozens of participants set to welcome people to their farm in Attica over the next two weekends.

ATTICA, N.Y. — If the NCAA Tournament and St. Patrick's Day aren't your things, there's another sweet option for fun happening this weekend and next.

Every year New York State hosts Maple Weekend where local sugar shanties and syrup makers open their operations to the public, to give an inside look at how the sweet stuff is made.

Merle Maple is one of the dozens of participants set to welcome people to their farm in Attica the next two weekends. Partner Eileen Downs gave 2 On Your Side's Rob Hackford an early tour and shared what makes their syrup and other maple-centric options so special.

The event is running March 19-20 and March 26-27. If Wyoming County isn't as close by you can check out plenty of other options on the NYS Maple Weekend website.