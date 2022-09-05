Sweet Home Schools having first ever job fair Saturday

The event will be hiring for multiple open positions such as bus drivers, cleaners, clerk typist, substitute teachers, food service workers and more.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Looking for a new job or to change careers? A Western New York school district will be hosting a job fair at the start of this school year.

Sweet Home will be having its first-ever job fair Saturday.

It will take place at their new Sweet Home Service Center at the high school located at 1741 Sweet Home Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

The hiring event will have multiple positions open such as bus drivers, bus aides, cleaners, clerk typist, substitute teachers, food service workers, monitors, teachers aides and computer technicians.

According to the school, hourly rates range from $16 an hour to over $22 an hour with includes bonuses like paid time off, health insurance and retirement benefits.

