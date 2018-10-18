AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police responded to Sweet Home High School Thursday afternoon after a student said she thought she saw a flash and a hand sticking out of a car driving by.

Numerous officers from the Amherst Police Department responded to the area, but nothing suspicious was found. Out of abundance of caution, the entire school was also checked, with negative results.

Amherst Police have lifted the lockdown from Sweet Home High School and the lockout from the remainder of the schools in the district.

Sweet Home Schools spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side as a result, dismissal took place half an hour later than usual under police supervision.

