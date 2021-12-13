Sweet Home Central School District identify social media threat

The district says no students, faculty or staff are in danger and schools will remain open. Amherst Police will have extra patrols around schools Monday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Sweet Home Central Schools are the latest district in Western New York to have to deal with online threats made against the district.

According to a post made on the district's website, Amherst Police made the district aware of a threat online overnight. Police were able to quickly identify the individuals responsible for the threat and "took swift action to resolve the situation."

The post went on to say that no students, faculty, or staff are in danger and classes will continue today as normal. Out of an abundance of caution, Amherst Police will have extra patrols around all schools in the Sweet Home district Monday.