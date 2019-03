NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a suspicious item at the Social Services building in Niagara Falls.

This building is located on 10th Street. The Niagara Falls Police and Erie County Sheriff's Department assisted.

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour says after the item was investigated by the Erie County Sheriff's Department, it was determined not to be a threat.

The building has since re-opened.