Suspect surrenders to K9 officer following vehicle pursuit along I-90 in Chautauqua County

The suspect was allegedly driving a vehicle stolen from Jamestown KIA dealership and used it to ram two sheriff patrol cars during the incident.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Town of Chautauqua man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Jamestown KIA dealership and engaging deputies and state troopers in a high speed pursuit.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was spotted a short time after being reported stolen along Route 60 in the Town of Dunkirk. In an attempt to get away, deputies say Jerome Rogerson, 27, drove the vehicle west in the eastbound driving lane of the Thruway causing them to abandon the pursuit for safety reasons.

Eventually, the car was spotted again, this time heading west along the westbound Thruway at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the vehicle through the Towns of Portland, Westfield and Ripley, where allegedly, Rogerson used his vehicle to ram two sheriff patrol cars. Rogerson then lost control of his vehicle and went down an embankment, where he then surrendered to K9 Drake.