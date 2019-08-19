BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County grand jury indicted a Buffalo man after a samurai sword attack left a woman with serious injuries.

Benjamin Frost Jr., 59, is charged with assault and attempted murder. He's accused of attacking the victim inside a Kenfield Homes apartment back in March.

The woman was rushed to ECMC with severe cuts to her head, arms, hand, thigh and back. The Erie County District Attorney's office says she is still recovering from those injuries.

Frost, Jr. is being held on $250,000 bail and is due back in court in October.