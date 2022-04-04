Suspect in recent shooting of three Buffalo Police officers arraigned on probation violation

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case arraigned the 28-year-old late Monday morning at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo man charged in the shooting of three Buffalo Police officers was arraigned Monday morning on a probation violation.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case made the trip to ECMC where 28-year-old Kente Bell has been since the March 29 chase and shooting spree.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says in addition to investigating that incident, it is also looking into a report of a tip being submitted to the Erie County Probation Department regarding Bell.

Since Judge Case ordered Bell continued to be held without bail on the probation matter, a felony hearing on the charges related to last week's shooting did not take place. Bell is due back in court in that case in May.