BUFFALO, N.Y. — A response to a robbery call Thursday afternoon ended with the suspect dying on his front porch, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say South District officers responded to a call at around 3 p.m., then learned that the suspect needed medical attention. He was found unresponsive on his front porch on Cable Street in Kaisertown.

Officers there gave the man chest compressions and administered Narcan, but he remained unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene once ambulance personnel arrived.

Buffalo Police are investigating the incident and the man's cause of death.

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda police investigate deadly stabbing outside mini mart

RELATED: Unsolved: The disappearance of Corrie Anderson 11 years later

RELATED: 9 people injured in accident involving NFTA Metro Bus