$6.45 million to be distributed through Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund

The funds will go directly to 169 applicants, with distribution expected to begin October 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has released the total number of donations, as well as the number of applicants who will be supported by the funds.

Early Thursday morning the steering committee in charge of the fund announced that $6,452,355.32 has been donated to directly support the survivors and family members of the victims.

In total, 169 applicants were validated by the committee and will begin receiving funds as early as Monday, October 24.

This announcement comes more than 5 months after the mass shooting on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue.

In order to determine how to distribute every dollar provided to the fund, the steering committee set policies governing the eligibility and distribution of the funds.

After publishing a draft protocol, the committee received community input during a public town hall back in July, incorporating feedback into the Final Protocol. The committee approved a distribution plan that will pay funds to 169 validated applicants who were traumatized, injured, or are surviving family members of the 10 people killed during the attack.

In total, more than 13,000 donors across Western New York and beyond contributed to the fund.