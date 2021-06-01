Survey starts at future Jack Nicklaus Signature Design public golf course

Actual construction on the course is scheduled to begin in early May if all goes to plan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After years of challenges, phase one of a new Jack Nicklaus Signature Design public golf course is now underway in the City of Buffalo.

Course designers are now studying the land to see what additional soil may be needed to shape the course near South Park.

And Buffalo-based artist Valentino Dixon, who was exonerated after 27 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, was named as the official project artist. He's been commissioned to create drawings of the course before and after construction.

"What I would like to say is that this brings hope, especially to somebody like me that's in the City of Buffalo, you know," Dixon said. "I come from a place of economic abandonment and hopelessness. And this right here is something that we really need. And I dreamed about this when I was in a prison cell. And now when you reached out and said I was going to be a part of this, it's like... it's unbelievable."

Actual construction on the course is scheduled to begin in early May if all goes to plan.