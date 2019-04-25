BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees of Erie County’s Rath Building in downtown Buffalo, who normally don’t have to pass through security to go to work, were surprised on Thursday morning to find that they would have to.

The result was a long line of workers, some of whom expressed frustration privately about the measure.

County Spokesperson Peter Anderson described it as a “random check”, which will be far from an everyday occurrence.

“It’s the usual policy for members of the public who come the Rath building to go through the magnetometers and metal detectors. But today, today as part of the county security plan for the first time we're doing a random check of employees and the public as well everyone who comes through the building this morning is going through the metal detector," Anderson said.

Among those waiting in line was County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who claimed the measure was taken upon the recommendation of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Homeland Security recommended that we do this because we don't have security protocols where employees have to swipe in and out of the building,” said Poloncarz. “So it was recommended by Homeland Security, and some of our grants are based on doing these random checks now and again."

Some county employees who wished to remain anonymous expressed some doubt about the claim made by Poloncarz, and as of late Thursday morning the county had yet to respond to our request for some documentation to prove it.

In the meantime, with 3,000 workers, and only one metal detector to pass though, there were lots of employees who were late for work.

According to Anderson, they have nothing to worry about.

“No one no will be docked for any time. Everyone will be paid for their regular day,” he said.