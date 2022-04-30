Surgical resident at UB talks with students after taking trip to help in Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Russia's war against Ukraine continues. Folks in the city of good neighbors are looking for ways to help.
On Friday, a surgical resident from the University at Buffalo talked to medical students at Coco Bar and Bistro on Main Street.
His team just returned from Ukraine where they were providing and teaching medical care.
Dr. Aaron Epstein says the work they did in Ukraine has saved lives.
"The way we think we can contribute the most as opposed to going and dumping supplies or going and doing a few procedures is really through training and education. I mean that's how we aim to leave lasting impacts on areas. So wherever we go, the focus is always on educating the population and just making it so they can be self-sufficient."
Dr. Epstein was recently awarded the second-highest civilian award in the U.S., the citizen's honor award for service.
RELATED STORY: