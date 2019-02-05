BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York and the University at Buffalo Law School will welcome Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the area this summer.

The senior jurist has several events on her agenda for August 26, including receiving an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Law by SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson.

Justice Ginsburg was invited to the Queen City last year by attorney Wayne Wisbaum, who passed away in December. The two knew each other during their college years at Cornell University and maintained a long-term friendship.

She will spend part of the day speaking and teaching students at the UB Law School and will be a special guest later that evening at a program for members and guests of the legal community at Kleinhans Music Hall.

"Justice Ginsburg's strong voice supporting gender equality, an independent judiciary, separation of church and state, and human rights deeply resonates with our mission as a law school," said Aviva Abramovsky, dean of the UB School of Law.

Event and ticket information for the Kleinhans program will be announced at a later date.