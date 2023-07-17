Support needed for volunteer firefighter and coach awaiting double lung transplant

While Joe Abbarno of Amherst awaits a life-saving double lung transplant, family and friends have set up a Go Fund Me to support his care.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst man who has served the community as a volunteer firefighter, and baseball and softball coach, is now in need of the community's support as he awaits a life-saving surgery.

Joe Abbarno has courageously batted idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for two years and will be receiving a must-have double lung transplant at UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. As he waits for the organs to become available, he is on oxygen support and has a limited quality of life.

It's a far cry from how Abbarno has lived his life. He served 45 years as a volunteer firefighter for the North Bailey Fire Company in Amherst. For 35 years, Abbarno was a softball and baseball coach for Mel Ott Little League and a defensive football coach for Turner Carrol High School, Canisius High School, Kenmore West High School, and Erie Community College. He recently retired from his position as Coordinator of Career Services at ECC.

Loved ones say his devotion to his neighbors, students, young athletes, and fellow firefighters is unmatched.

Now, a man who has given so much is in need of support from the Western New York community. Wings Flights of Hope is working with Abbarno to provide a flight as soon as he gets the call that the lungs are available.

Family have set up a Go Fund Me account to support his medical and out-of-network expenses for his transplant and at least two months of post-transplant rehabilitation in Pittsburgh.

The Abbarno family wrote, "These funds will give him the opportunity to focus his energy and time on a long recovery, while he adapts to his new lungs. We are all very grateful for the support, love and prayers for Joe to live a longer life so he can enjoy his soon-to-be first Grandchild, children, family, retirement, and his commitment to servicing his community."