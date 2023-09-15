Let's Grow Buffalo aims to build support for Metro expansion

Llocal groups in support of the NFTA Metro expansion held a popup park event Thursday to rally together.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In support of the expansion of Buffalo's NFTA Metro a local group called GObike Buffalo teamed up with Go Buffalo Niagara to host an event to rally together supporters for the expansion in their own version of a popup park.

During the 'Let's Grow Metro' event people were given the opportunity to gather downtown to transform the meeting location into a pop up park for a few hours to chat about how expanding the metro is an important opportunity for the City of Buffalo, and residents who rely on public transportation.

The group has been urging people to support the expansion of the NFTA Metro in opposition to those displaying "No to Metro" signs and has created their own that community members can display in their yards reading "Let's Grow Metro".

