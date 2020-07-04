BUFFALO, N.Y. — As our healthcare workers work tirelessly to treat coronavirus patients, some superheroes are showing up for our local heroes.

The Superhero Alliance of Western New York (SAWNY) gathered outside the entrance at ECMC with signs telling everyone to "honk their horn for ECMC nurses."

It was all part of an effort to say "thanks for what you do" from the superheroes we all know and love.

"There's myself (as Catwoman), Deadpool, Ant Man, Ghost. Those two go together. Wasp will be there, Spiderman. He's always a fan favorite," said Sherri Lyn Litz, with SAWNY.

SAWNY is a non-profit that normally raises money for charities by helping spread some joy throughout the community. This time is a little different though.

They practiced social distancing by staying six feet away from each other and wore their version of a mask all while bringing some extra attention to healthcare workers.

"I'm sure they need as many little boosts as they can get at this time. They've been working really, really hard, exhausting hours," Litz said.

It's also about reminding people that even during a stressful pandemic there's still people out there who will not only appreciate them, but that there's always someone who they can lean on, too.

"They are our heroes. We want to show them how much they mean to us and to the community at large at this time and every day," Litz said.

She adds now more than ever is the time to give each other those little boosts and help one another smile a little more often.

RELATED: Be your own docent on a self-guided walking tour of Buffalo's historic neighborhoods

RELATED: Produce Peddlers pivot to help farms, consumers amid COVID-19 restaurant closures

RELATED: 'No model is perfect': A look at how coronavirus projections are made