BUFFALO, N.Y. — The greatest superheroes the world has ever known will gather on Friday evening in Delaware Park to once again serve, protect, and get in some exercise for a great local cause.

The 2019 Superhero Walk & Run for Children's Mental Health takes off at 6:30pm on June 7th, featuring a 5K run and a 1.8 mile walk. The event supports Compeer Buffalo and Mental Health Advocates of WNY.

If you want to run, walk, or simply join the post-race party, online registration closes Wednesday. More information can be found on the race website.