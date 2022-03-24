Super Flea making a comeback

Details are still limited on where the Super Flea will go, but the owners of Queen City Vintage say they are looking at different options.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Super Flea is making a comeback!

After closing eight years ago, the popular Buffalo vintage store "Queen City Vintage" is behind the push to bring it back.

Details are still limited on where the Super Flea will go, but the owners of Queen City Vintage say they are looking at different options. Some include outdoor and indoor space.

The goal is to bring back the classic Super Flea with a twist.

"We want to make it that appeal with some of those original vendors who had been there through the years because we want to appeal to the people like myself who used to go. But at the same time, putting a little bit of a spin on it, where it's a little bit more of also a curated West Coast feel," said Kai Mikolajczak, owner of Queen City Vintage.