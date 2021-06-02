Super Bowl 'yacht village' includes prominent Buffalo connections

Buffalo developer Gerry Buchheit and his crew will be watching from the big screen TV on their yacht. Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips also dropped by.

TAMPA, Fla. — To get the Super Bowl party started, the City of Tampa rolled out the red carpet to football fans from around the world with a so-called "yacht village" for high rollers arriving by water.

And yes, here comes the Buffalo connection.

Our TEGNA station in Tampa spotted Buffalo developer Gerry Buchheit and his crew, who don't have tickets to the big game on Sunday, but will be watching from the big screen TV on their yacht.

They even got a visit from Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who was in town for Sunday's game, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.