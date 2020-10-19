Super Bowl champ Demone Harris comes home to face Buffalo Bills

While most people in Buffalo will be cheering for the Bills on Monday, some will be showing a little love for the Chiefs because of one player from WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Orchard Park on Monday, one player will be thinking, 'this is home.' Defensive end Demone Harris, is a Bishop Timon - St. Jude graduate and a member of the Super Bowl champion team.

"It feels amazing," Harris said, when asked what it feels like to be back in Buffalo. "My hotel room is right outside City Hall. I'm just looking at City Hall getting nostalgic and just happy to be back in the 716."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the defensive end can't get together with family and friends for dinner, but he did have wings delivered.

"I had Bar-Bill delivered to the front desk, courtesy of my family," Harris said.

Monday he will be inside Bills Stadium with no fans. He knows if it weren't for COVID-19 concerns the stands would be filled and the tailgating would be awesome.

He had conversations with quarterback Patrick Mahomes about a billboard in Buffalo. As for football, he's excited to play.

"The Bills have a really, really good talented team this year and they look to be one of the top teams in the league so as a competitor you want to play teams like that," he said.

Harris is the epitome of overcoming adversity. He grew up in the Ferry-Grider Homes, graduated from UB where he played football and soon he'll marry a local girl.

His engagement was quite a story. Click here to watch about the ring he bought for Arianna Marinelli.