SUNY Fredonia cancels rescheduled class of 2020 commencement ceremony

SUNY Fredonia rescheduled its 2020 commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that August 8 ceremony has been canceled as well.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The State University of New York at Fredonia announced Wednesday that it has canceled its 2020 commencement ceremony.

Two commencement ceremonies were originally planned for May 16, and were rescheduled to August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that ceremony has since been canceled.

"Unfortunately, because of restrictions proposed on large gatherings, we will not be able to proceed with the August date for Commencement 2020," Interim President Dennis Hefner said in an email to campus. "The Senior Class officers were contacted, and asked their opinion of moving Commencement to May 2021."

SUNY Fredonia says an email will be sent out to members of the class of 2020 asking if they would rather have a virtual commencement ceremony or hold one in person in 2021.

If a ceremony were to take place next year, it would be held the same weekend as the class of 2021's commencement ceremony.

In honor of its graduates, Fredonia's Department of Marketing and Communications produced a Class of 2020 celebration video, which was released on the day of the originally scheduled ceremonies.