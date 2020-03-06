SUNY chancellor departs, heads to Ohio State

Dr. Kristina Johnson had been serving as chancellor since April, 2017.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Chancellor of the State University of New York system will leave her post to become the president of The Ohio State University, according to the SUNY board of trustees.

Dr. Kristina Johnson has served as the 13th chancellor of the SUNY system and has been in the position since 2017. Under her guidance two-year community college graduation rates have increased 22% and she also launched an initiative to increase diversity among SUNY faculty, according to the board of trustees.

"Leading SUNY has been an honor, and throughout my term I have been energized by the students, our esteemed faculty, and the brilliant leaders I have come to know and value,” said Chancellor Johnson. “New York State has been welcoming to me and my wife Veronica Meinhard, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to build on SUNY’s strength as a diverse and inclusive higher education system.”

Johnson also oversaw a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 as well as putting SUNY on the path to using entirely renewable electcity within the next three years.

“Dr. Johnson has led SUNY with a deep commitment to providing access and opportunity, while ensuring a premier high-quality education for all our students and propelling our university system to new national heights and recognition,” said SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch. “We join all New Yorkers in thanking Dr. Johnson for her service and her tireless commitment to issues of equity and excellence, and we wish her the very best on her new opportunity as president of Ohio State University.”