SUNY Buffalo State hearing Dart Street lot proposals

On Monday the college will be holding a virtual exhibition where the public will hear from developers to hear proposed plans for the 166-170 Dart Street lot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, SUNY Buffalo State will restart its Dart Street development project with a virtual public exhibition, the project had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Feb. of 2019, the city of Buffalo chose the college to repurpose 166-170 Dart Street, which is currently used as an auto impound lot next to campus. On Monday, the project will restart as the public will hear from three different development teams about their vision for the lot. The school said it wants to hear comments and suggestions from anybody in the area because it will help inform their final decisions.

"As an anchor institution committed to civic and community engagement, we are excited to improve the western border of our campus while also providing new and unique opportunities for our students and contributing to the revitalization of Buffalo's West Side," said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner. "We take our role as an anchor institution seriously, especially when there is an opportunity to provide a public space that will energize the West Side and provide a lasting benefit to our great city. And we know that whatever concept we ultimately choose, it will be one that we can all support with pride."

Along with the three presentations, the teams will also be holding question and answer sessions about their proposed projects as well as break-out sessions from each team.