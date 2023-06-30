SUNY Board reacts to Supreme Court ruling on student loan relief

ALBANY, N.Y. — The leaders of the SUNY system are expressing their disappointment following the Supreme Court's ruling on student loan relief.
On Friday, SCOTUS ruled in a 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, the Biden administration overstepped its authority with its plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.
In response, SUNY Chancellor John King and the Board of Trustees released the following statement:
“The State University of New York is discouraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. We applaud the President for working to provide student loan relief to working families, and today’s decision is a lost opportunity to help people from low and middle-income households. Over 43 million Americans collectively carry $1.75 trillion in federal student loan debt. That includes 2.4 million New Yorkers, of which 1.5 million applied to and were eligible for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. These totals are frightening, so much so that they can dissuade other students from attending college at a time when good job opportunities increasingly require a college degree. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York State continues to work to eliminate financial barriers to college. SUNY is affordable due to unprecedented New York State investment, and 53% of resident undergraduate students attend tuition-free. Moreover, the total cost of attendance—from tuition and fees to room and board—at SUNY for resident students who live on campus is approximately 30% lower than what other state university systems cost for their resident students. Still, federal aid to students has not kept up with inflation since the 1980’s and the pandemic has hit working families hard. Our students need all the help they can get. Eliminating or reducing federal student loan debt for borrowers by $10,000 to $20,000, as President Biden proposed, would have been good for our students, our communities, and our economy, and we hope there will be another path forward for such relief. In the meantime, we will continue to build on Governor Hochul’s and SUNY’s commitment to expanding access, affordability, and student success.”
Governor Hochul issued a similar statement saying, "Student loan debt has devastated generations of students who worked hard to earn a college education. This Supreme Court decision puts that weight back on the shoulders of students and graduates across America, especially people of color and women who disproportionately carry higher levels of student loan debt. Across New York's SUNY and CUNY systems, nearly 60 percent of full-time resident undergraduate students attend school tuition free and we will continue doing everything we can to make higher education more inclusive, accessible, and affordable for everyone."