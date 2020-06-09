SUNY announces new COVID-19 data dashboard for colleges

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday that the New York State public college system will have an online COVID-19 data dashboard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras was in Western New York on Sunday, where he announced there will be a SUNY-wide data dashboard which will track COVID-19 across campuses, and at individual campuses.

The dashboard is meant to allow students, their families and the public to see the numbers and understand the current situation at their local SUNY schools. Malatras says the dashboard should be online on Sunday.

Malatras says that he also talked with local college officials about SUNY-wide enforcement of college conduct, including rules about partying, which has been an issue at some state schools. The chancellor said that SUNY will be increasing testing on college campuses as well.

He was in Buffalo at the Jacobs School of Medicine to meet with local elected officials and college leaders including UB President Satish Tripathi, Buffalo State President Conway-Turner, and Erie County Community College Interim President William D. Reuter.

Later in the day, he will meet with officials at SUNY Fredonia and SUNY Geneseo.