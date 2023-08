Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone will be showing on August 27 at 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The free movie series on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus wraps up Sunday, August 27 with a free showing of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Bring a picnic and lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the free, kid-friendly event, which takes place at 444 Forest Avenue in Buffalo.

Kids activities start at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand. The Richardson Hotel's grill and bar will also be open.

Pets are welcome too!