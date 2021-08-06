Sunset at the Stables comes to Knox Farm

The Friday night concert series will be featuring local artists along with local food and drinks.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Knox Farm State Park is introducing a new summer concert series for people to enjoy.

Sunset at the Stables will be every Friday night starting July 9. It will feature some of the area's most talented musicians.

Tickets will cost $20 and includes concert admission, parking and a free drink. In addition to the music, Sunset at the Stables will feature drinks and food from 42 North Brewing Company, Buffalo Distilling, Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream, and other local food trucks. The proceeds from the event benefit the Friends of Knox Farm State Park.

The music line-up for Sunset at the Stables is:

Friday, July 9th- Brothers Blue

Friday, July 16th- Buffalo Bluegrass AllStars

Friday, July 23rd- Leroy Townes Band

Friday, July 30th- Farrow