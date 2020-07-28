x
Sunflowers of Sanborn to open August 1st

The Sunflowers of Sanborn posted COVID-19 guidelines for guests to follow.
SANBORN, N.Y. — Sunflowers of Sanborn announced it will be opening Saturday, August 1 with some new guidelines.

On Monday, its Facebook page announced its lineup for Food Truck Weekends at the field in Sanborn. It also listed new COVID-19 guidelines guests will have to follow when they visit.

Those guidelines include:

  • All staff and visitors must wear mask at all times.
  • Please practice social distancing whenever possible - please stay at least six feet apart.
  • All chairs and tables will be sanitized regularly.
  • Only members of the same party can sit at the tables. No more than six people to a table please.
  • Our cutters for the U-Pick flowers will be sanitized after each use. You may bring your own flower cutting tool if you'd like.
  • Feel free to bring your own chair.
  • If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, or have been around someone who has COVID-19 we ask you to please stay home and come to the field at a different time.

Food Truck Weekends are held Saturdays and Sundays from August 8-September 7 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 

For more information, you can visit the Sunflowers of Sanborn website by clicking here.