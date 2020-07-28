Sunflowers of Sanborn to open August 1st

The Sunflowers of Sanborn posted COVID-19 guidelines for guests to follow.

SANBORN, N.Y. — Sunflowers of Sanborn announced it will be opening Saturday, August 1 with some new guidelines.

On Monday, its Facebook page announced its lineup for Food Truck Weekends at the field in Sanborn. It also listed new COVID-19 guidelines guests will have to follow when they visit.

Those guidelines include:

All staff and visitors must wear mask at all times.

Please practice social distancing whenever possible - please stay at least six feet apart.

All chairs and tables will be sanitized regularly.

Only members of the same party can sit at the tables. No more than six people to a table please.

Our cutters for the U-Pick flowers will be sanitized after each use. You may bring your own flower cutting tool if you'd like.

Feel free to bring your own chair.

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, or have been around someone who has COVID-19 we ask you to please stay home and come to the field at a different time.

Food Truck Weekends are held Saturdays and Sundays from August 8-September 7 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.