Sunflowers of Sanborn to open August 1st

SANBORN, N.Y. — Sunflowers of Sanborn announced it will be opening Saturday, August 1 with some new guidelines.
On Monday, its Facebook page announced its lineup for Food Truck Weekends at the field in Sanborn. It also listed new COVID-19 guidelines guests will have to follow when they visit.
Those guidelines include:
- All staff and visitors must wear mask at all times.
- Please practice social distancing whenever possible - please stay at least six feet apart.
- All chairs and tables will be sanitized regularly.
- Only members of the same party can sit at the tables. No more than six people to a table please.
- Our cutters for the U-Pick flowers will be sanitized after each use. You may bring your own flower cutting tool if you'd like.
- Feel free to bring your own chair.
- If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, or have been around someone who has COVID-19 we ask you to please stay home and come to the field at a different time.
Food Truck Weekends are held Saturdays and Sundays from August 8-September 7 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
