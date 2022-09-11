Sunday’s Bisons game canceled due to weather

According to the news release, this was the final scheduled game between the Bisons and the Stripers this season, so today’s game will not be made up in 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons announced Sunday that their scheduled game against the Gwinnett Stripers on September 11 at Sahlen Field has been canceled due to rain.

According to the news release, this was the final scheduled game between the Bisons and the Stripers this season, so today’s game will not be made up in 2022.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2022 Bisons game.

All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, September 11.

The Bisons have also announced that their ticket offer to Military & First Responders scheduled for today will be extended to their game on Tuesday, September 20 against Rochester at 6:05 p.m.

All members of the Armed Forces (active duty & veteran) and First Responders will be able to claim 4 free tickets to the game on September 20 by showing their ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office on that day.

