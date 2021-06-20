Sunday is last day of early voting before primary election; Over 7,000 ballots cast in Erie County so far

Sunday, June 20 is the last day of early voting for the New York State primary. Sites will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Erie County Board of Elections, 864 ballots were cast on the eighth day of early voting (Saturday June 19) for the June 22 primary elections. So far, 7,608 ballots have been cast.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced last week that her office would make an Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming election. Voters who encounter issues with voting during the primary can contact the hotline, and workers will be available to troubleshoot and resolve any issues voters may experience, including voting by absentee ballot.

Voters who have a problem can contact the hotline at 1-800-771-7755, submit complaints online, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance in advance of the election. The hotline will be open through June 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hotline will also be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 22.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease," said Attorney General James. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”