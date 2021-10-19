Sun Country Airlines to fly between Buffalo and Minneapolis-St. Paul starting in June 2022

Introductory fares expected to be as low as $69 one-way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new airline will take to the skies next year providing service between Buffalo and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will begin service out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport starting on June 9, 2022. Sun Country bills themselves as a new breed of hybrid low-cost carrier featuring service, charter and cargo businesses. Introductory fares are expected to be as low as $69 one-way for new bookings if purchased by 11:59 pm CT on November 2, 2021.

Buffalo is one of 11 new nonstop routes at seven new airports as part of the company's expansion. The airline has extended its booking calendar so travelers can start planning and booking flights now through early September, 2022.

“With more folks eager to resume leisure travel, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this spring and summer to enjoy the shores of Lake Erie and access to the great Niagara Falls State Park by visiting Buffalo,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”

Sun Country operates a total of more than 100 routes and at 80 airports in the US, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. Trips feature free in-flight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, a new mobile-friendly website and new interiors on each aircraft.

Flights from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.