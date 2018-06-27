The Summit Center is looking to raise $3.7 million dollars to expand the services it offers.

With the money, the organization will expand to become the first of its kind treatment center with new classrooms in Western New York.

The Golisano Foundation and M&T Bank both donated $150,000 each towards that center on Tuesday.

Organizers say the new center will let them treat people with autism and severe behavioral disabilities.

"To this date, a lot of those individuals with those kind of behaviors that kind of a disability ended up in out of state programs, might even be thousands of miles away to get intensive treatment," Summit Center CEO Steven Anderson said. "And we have the expertise and we have the talent in Western New York to do that work here."

So far, the Summit Center has managed to raise about a third of the money towards it campaign goal.

You can learn more about the Summit Center by clicking here.

© 2018 WGRZ