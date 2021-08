It's a fundraiser to help raise money for the Niagara Falls Fire Department's toy fund.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Summerfest at the Sal returned Sunday.

The charity is almost 100-years old.

But it's about more than toys, they provide food, clothes, and meals to attract hundreds of folks.

At the event, there was a car show and live bands.