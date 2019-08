BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a party along the waterfront as people gathered for a good cause on Friday.

The eighth annual Summer Splash was held at the Buffalo Harbor State Park.

This was a party with a purpose, raising money for the Courage of Carly Fund.

This fund helps fuel pediatric cancer research and provide support for children at Roswell Park.

Organizers say it was the biggest crowd yet.

