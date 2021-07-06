Summer-long Zumba in The Park starts in Niagara Falls

The classes will run from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday for eight to 12 weeks at Wrobel Towers, and each session will feature a different routine.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Dozens of people turned up Saturday in Niagara Falls for Zumba in The Park, an initiative created to help get people outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes are taking place at Wrobel Towers located at 800 Niagara Avenue and will run from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday for eight to 12 weeks. Each session will feature a different routine.

“It was truly heartwarming to see so many people come and join us today,” said Brian Archie, integrator of the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, which is working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and the Niagara Falls Peacemakers on the campaign.

“Zumba in the Park offers residents to get outside, get moving, and have some fun with one another, (and it's) so critical for the overall health of our community. I can’t wait until next Saturday when I see these smiles again.”

More information about the program can be found here.