GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A day of fun, food and outdoor opportunities was held for more than 2,000 children Friday at Beaver Island State Park.

The After-School Network of Western New York hosted a Summer Learning Day for low-income children in the Buffalo area to give them a chance to connect with each other and one of our great state parks.

"It's really bringing awareness to children getting out over the summer and also to bring awareness that there are a lot of youth that don't have the opportunity to be a part of a summer camp," Nekia Kemp of the After-School Network said.

Summer learning programs such as this one have been shown to help reduce the achievement gap between low-income students and their peers.

