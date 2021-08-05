Summer City Fitness series extended through September 4

The one-hour fitness classes are held at 10 a.m. each Saturday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, near the statue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun way to get some exercise this summer? The City of Buffalo announced that its series of free dance fitness classes will continue for a few more weeks.

Season Six of Summer City Fitness has been extended through Saturday, September 4, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

The one-hour fitness classes are held at 10 a.m. each Saturday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, near the statue.

“Summer City Fitness has been a great success as part of our continued efforts to create a healthier and more vibrant city, and due to its great popularity I’m pleased to announce the series will run an extra four weeks,” Mayor Brown said.

“Thank You to Dr. Michael Edbauer and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Lancia Woods of La Movement, and Allison DeHonney of Urban Fruits & Veggies for extending the program into September as we work together to help residents maintain even healthier lifestyles.”

According to the City of Buffalo, over 200 people have participated in the program since it started on June 5.

The fitness classes are open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Registration is recommended, but walk-ups are welcome. Click here to pre-register.