BUFFALO, NY — For the third year in a row, free fitness classes are coming to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

With help from BlueCross BlueShield, the City of Buffalo will offer a series of free Saturday dance classes for city residents.

“It is important to keep healthy by staying active,” Mayor Brown said Tuesday. “At Summer City Fitness, you not only get a great workout with others dedicated to improving their health, but you also get to enjoy one of Buffalo’s many historic and beautiful Olmsted Parks..."

The free classes take place every Saturday from June 30 to September 1 and go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

