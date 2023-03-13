Summer camps are filling up quick in WNY

Parents lined up in Amherst to get their children registered for summer camp.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Why were parents in Amherst lined up first thing Monday morning at the Amherst Youth and Recreation office?

They were camped out waiting to sign their kids up for summer camps.

Parents could register in person or online, but some parents told our 2 On Your Side producer they had issues logging on to the website to register for the first half hour.