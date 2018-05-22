ALBANY, NY-The New York State Legislature has chosen acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood as interim attorney general in the aftermath of Eric Schneiderman's resignation earlier this month.

A joint session of the Democrat-controlled Assembly and the Republican-led Senate overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to name the 73-year-old as the state's top legal chief. Her appointment comes two weeks after Schneiderman abruptly resigned when The New Yorker reported that four women accused him of physically abusing them while they dated him.

Underwood, the state's solicitor general, became attorney general when Schneiderman's resignation became official May 8. He has denied the allegations.

The office is up for election this November. Underwood said she wouldn't run.

